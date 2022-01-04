You would think in a city our size, a city with "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" signs in every window, not to mention billboards, marquees, signs on buses (for hiring bus drivers), and other advertisements, in every conceivable place and space, online and otherwise - -Sioux Falls would be at the top of this list.

You would think that. But you would be incorrect.

Out of the 180 cities under consideration for this latest survey from Wallet Hub, Sioux Falls was the 83rd best city for finding a job.

Get our free mobile app

This is just an indication of the need for employees in huge numbers- - everywhere! The bigger the city, the stronger the need. Of course, that is only logical.

You would think after all the job losses at the height of the pandemic, people would be scurrying back to the job market to scoop up all the available employment opportunities.

This answer this time is yes- -and no. The national unemployment rate has plummeted to 4.2%. Juxtapose that against the 14.7% rate during the height of the pandemic, and you have some idea of how confusing this all is!

Now that consumer demand is rebounding, businesses are finding themselves in desperate need of employees, in huge numbers, to help meet these demands. That is especially true in the services industry.

Service industry businesses -

Hospitality - Restaurants, bars, hotels

Transportation - Trucking, busing, "Trains, Planes, and Automobiles" (just like the movie!)

Entertainment - theme parks, video games, movies

Sports - Fitness centers, gyms, sports teams events amateur & professional

Healthcare - Hospitals, clinics, doctors

One benefit of this great need for employees is leverage. 2022 college grads should have plenty of it when it comes to negotiating salaries. The shortage of working humans has also led to businesses raising not only starting wages but offering incentives to keep the employees they have.

To see the complete study, go to Wallet Hub.

Source: Wallet Hub

Where do People In Sioux Falls Work? The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls Where do the people of Sioux Falls work? Well, according to the numbers a nearly 50,000 of us work for one of these 24 organizations.

Healthcare and financial services dominate the list, but big retail companies, education, and government are also represented.

Here are the top employers in Sioux Falls according to Sioux Falls Development

