Where Is Sioux Falls on the 2022 “Best Cities for Jobs” List?
You would think in a city our size, a city with "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" signs in every window, not to mention billboards, marquees, signs on buses (for hiring bus drivers), and other advertisements, in every conceivable place and space, online and otherwise - -Sioux Falls would be at the top of this list.
You would think that. But you would be incorrect.
Out of the 180 cities under consideration for this latest survey from Wallet Hub, Sioux Falls was the 83rd best city for finding a job.
This is just an indication of the need for employees in huge numbers- - everywhere! The bigger the city, the stronger the need. Of course, that is only logical.
You would think after all the job losses at the height of the pandemic, people would be scurrying back to the job market to scoop up all the available employment opportunities.
This answer this time is yes- -and no. The national unemployment rate has plummeted to 4.2%. Juxtapose that against the 14.7% rate during the height of the pandemic, and you have some idea of how confusing this all is!
Now that consumer demand is rebounding, businesses are finding themselves in desperate need of employees, in huge numbers, to help meet these demands. That is especially true in the services industry.
Service industry businesses -
- Hospitality - Restaurants, bars, hotels
- Transportation - Trucking, busing, "Trains, Planes, and Automobiles" (just like the movie!)
- Entertainment - theme parks, video games, movies
- Sports - Fitness centers, gyms, sports teams events amateur & professional
- Healthcare - Hospitals, clinics, doctors
One benefit of this great need for employees is leverage. 2022 college grads should have plenty of it when it comes to negotiating salaries. The shortage of working humans has also led to businesses raising not only starting wages but offering incentives to keep the employees they have.
To see the complete study, go to Wallet Hub.
Source: Wallet Hub