Where Is the Top International Travel Destination for South Dakotans This Summer?
With summer officially upon us, there's no better time than now to think about where you'd like to vacation while the weather is still nice.
And when it comes to finding that perfect travel destination, South Dakotans are looking for something tropical.
Zippia looked at the most recent Google Trends to decipher which far away places were most searched for in each state.
Topping the wish list in South Dakota is The Bahamas, which is made up of more than 3000 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean. It became a British crown colony in 1718 and gained its independence in 1973.
Tourism is the country's leading industry, accounting for about 50% of the Bahamian economy, with nearly six million people visiting each year.
The Bahamas was also the top choice among travelers in six other states: North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, Maine, Utah, and Vermont.
The most popular international destination was Mexico, topping the wish list in nine states: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
If your travel decisions are based more on money than a specific place, you've got an entirely different set of choices from South Dakota.
According to Google Travel, for travel from August 20-27, the cheapest international destination from Sioux Falls is Edmonton, Canada ($451 roundtrip airfare).
The other North American option is Mexico with the Puerto Vallarta being the most budget-friendly ($534 roundtrip).
In South America, it's Aruba ($764).
If heading 'across the pond' is more your style, Oslo, Norway is the cheapest European option ($983 roundtrip).
In Africa, it's the island of Tenerife ($1,101).
In Asia, it's Singapore ($1,824 roundtrip).