Who The Heck Is Coming To The PREMIER Center In Sioux Falls?

This is probably one of the biggest secrets that the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has ever kept.

If you have been keeping track of the event venue's Facebook page, you probably have noticed posts hinting at another huge concert coming to Sioux Falls.

We thought Foo Fighters was set to be one of the largest shows of the year. However, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center might have found a performer, or performers, to top the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

Get our free mobile app

Usually, radio stations have a pretty good idea of who is coming to the Sioux Empire. I can honestly say my colleagues and I have no clue who this big artist or group could be.

However, it has been fun to see the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center interact with its followers on the venue's Facebook page.

According to officials of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, this giant concert coming to Sioux Falls will be announced on Tuesday, February 22nd. Based on the subtle hints, this music act is "making their Sioux Falls debut." It could be a group or multiple people!

People all around the Sioux Empire are making their guesses on the PREMIER Center's Facebook page. Who do you think is coming to Sioux Falls? The possibilities are endless!

Take a look at some of the guesses from the venue's Facebook page!

Crossing my fingers for Snoop and Dre! Eminem would be great too

A country artist?

Green Announcement = Green Day?

Bon Jovi!?

Jimmy Buffett??

Kid Rock?

Walker Hayes

George Strait

It would be pretty sweet if it was the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Warren G

Willie Nelson

Best Bars in Sioux Falls There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?

This is a difficult decision just because there are so many great local options. Luckily, our friends at Yelp identified the top ten bars in Sioux Falls thanks to numerous reviews on each establishment.

The next time it's your turn to select a bar for a night out on the town, be sure to visit one of these ten bars highly reviewed by Yelp

