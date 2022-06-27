Who’s Ready To Party For First Friday In Downtown Sioux Falls?

It's just the beginning of a new week, and Sioux Falls residents are already counting the days until Friday. But this is not your typical, average Friday in Sioux Falls. No way, it's better than ordinary.

Believe it or not, this Friday, July 1st is First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls! Now you can really proclaim TGIF! Not only can you shop, dine, and explore the downtown area, but you can also dance to great music all night long during the July Eastbank Block Party.

Get our free mobile app

The crew at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. always make First Fridays in downtown the party of the month. The summer block parties are just an added bonus to an already exciting evening. A recent press release from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. explains that the July Eastbank Block Party will once again be located at the 8th and Railroad parking lot. Presented by Sammons Financial Group, the fun begins at 5:30 PM and continues until 11:00 PM. Sioux Falls residents and visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, adult beverages, yard games, and vendors during the July Eastbank Block Party.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. does a great job highlighting the music and food trucks at this month's block party. The best part? This party features local entertainers and local eats.

Music

Pre-opener: Mat D and the Roadside Revival

Opener: 11 Years New

Headliner: Dayna Jones

Food Trucks

SDSU Ice Cream

Let Me Be Frank

Windy City Bites

The Lunch Box

Attending these block parties is a great way to enjoy the beautiful summer weather, immerse yourself in Downtown Sioux Falls, meet new people, and have a party!

These special events from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. just don't magically happen. They wouldn't be possible without volunteers. So if you're interested in lending a helping hand during the July Eastbank Block Party, click here to learn more. It's also another fantastic opportunity to embrace Sioux Falls and meet people.

Drink and be merry this First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls!

Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants . I hope you have some stretchy pants!

DTSF Burger Battle: Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:





















Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year! Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.