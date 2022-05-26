First Downtown Blow-out Eastbank Party of the Summer!

It is hard to believe that June is right around the corner!

However, you may have noticed that kids are oblivious to that kind of observation.

Why?

Because they're having too much fun to notice! They're out of school living it up and soaking in every sunshiny day and star-filled night. Every bike ride, every trip to the pool, and backyard adventure with their buddies is another chance to experience unbridled joy.

When we become adults (whenever that happens) we sometimes forget what it feels like to completely let go and enjoy ourselves.

Get our free mobile app

The first Friday of June is the 3rd and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations and eateries, kids' activities, games, and laughter. Lots of laughter!

What else is going on for June's First Friday?

As if that weren't enough, for these two events on Friday, June 3rd, you can take all the above activities, then add all the vendors that will have everything from jewelry, to personal care items, to clothing, and did I mention- - food?

Which Food Trucks will be there?

At least five of them will be there including:

Ollies

Backyard BBQ

Gyro’s & More,

SDSU Ice Cream,

Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn

For more information call - 605-367-6000

So round up your family and friends to spend an evening like you did when you were a kid. Just having some real summer fun!

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and Washington Pavilion