If you were a kid in 1965 (and a lot of us were) you may have seen the quiet, sweetly hilarious, and moving 30-minute animated Christmas special - "A Charlie Brown Christmas".

It was the first television special based on the Charles M. Schulz comic strip, which debuted in 1950 and was already wildly popular by the mid-60s.

Now Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang are coming to the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion this holiday season! "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live" hits the stage on December 7th.

Adapted from the original animated special and full of the fantastic original Vince Guaraldi music that is so familiar.

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 AM through July 28 at 10 PM. Pre-sale ticket information coming soon!

General tickets are on sale beginning on Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.

This is a perfect Christmas gift for anyone who already loves "A Charlie Brown Christmas", for families who want a very special togetherness activity during the holidays, for big kids who grew up with it, and anyone who just wants a night of great music and fun!

More information coming soon about "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Live! at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion.

Sources: Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live, and Wikipedia.