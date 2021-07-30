Why Your Kids Will Love Sioux Falls ‘Discover Aviation’ Day!

If you have a love of all things aviation, and you've passed that passion on to your kids, this is an event to share with each other!

The Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day is coming up on Thursday, August 5, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Maverick Air Center, 4201 North Maverick Place in Sioux Falls.

This event is a place where you'll discover how important S.T.E.M. subjects are in the aviation field. As we have witnessed recently, more and more people will be flying. Even flying beyond our atmosphere. There is always something new coming in the aviation world.

Get our free mobile app

Discovery Aviation Day is for kids of all ages and they're having a fantastic list of participants this year who will be presenting a wide variety of fun activities for everyone to engage in.

EAA - Experimental Aircraft Association

Sod Busters R/C (Remote Control) Club

Home Depot

Sioux Falls Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol

Tea Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol

Women in Aviation Great Planes Chapter

Beresford Area Radio Flyers

Iowa Lakes Community College

Lake Area Technical Institute

Legacy Aviation

South Dakota Highway Patrol

Starbase South Dakota

Roosevelt High School Flight Club

EROS

Sioux Falls Police Department Drones

South Dakota State University

You will also be able to tour and if you'd want, fly, in the two planes that will be a part of this day: A Commemorative Air Force B-29 "FiFi" & B-24 "Diamond Lil".

You can book tours and flights at the AirPower Squadron website or the Commemorative Air Force B29/B24 Squadron Facebook page.

They are also in need of tons of volunteers to bring this event off, so you can even be an integral part of this special day by helping to put it on! If you'd like to volunteer contact Rick Tupper rick.tupper@augie.edu

For more information, see the Sioux Falls Airshow website.

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons