Winterize Your Home

If you don't want to be the 'that one' in your neighborhood, take advantage of the nice weather and do the necessary things that will make your home winter-ready.

Simple Fixes To Save Money

If you're like me, the past few weeks have been busy making sure all the outside prep is completed. Draining hoses, cleaning flower pots, putting the garden to bed, cleaning tools, winterizing the lawn mower, and tuning up the snow blower.

Some very important items to add to that list are focused on your house. The National Weather Service has ten important to-do's before winter sets in.

