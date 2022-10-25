Wisconsin MBB Gets Commitment From Another Minnesota Native

Wisconsin MBB Gets Commitment From Another Minnesota Native

Earlier this offseason, the Wisconsin Badger men's basketball program landed a big recruit, picking up a commitment from Lakeville North High School's Nolan Winter.

Winter chose Wisconsin over the likes of the Minnesota Gophers and others.

On Tuesday, the Badgers got yet another commitment from the same school, this time for a player in the class of 2024:

Robison's commitment signals that the Badgers have held firm on a strong foothold in recruiting in their neighboring state. Per Rivals:

Lakeville North has been good to Wisconsin's program over the last handful of recruiting cycles. The high school just outside of Minneapolis has previously produced former Badgers center Nate Reuvers, as well as current starter Tyler Wahl.

The Badgers now have three listed commitments for 2023, and Robison becomes the first for the class of 2024 per ESPN.com.

Wisconsin finished last season with a mark of 25-8, and fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa State.

The Badgers open the upcoming season on Monday, November 7th when they host the University of South Dakota Coyotes in Madison.

Sources: Jack Robison TwitterWisconsin.Rivals.com and ESPN.com

