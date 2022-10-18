In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message.

It seems to happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well.

Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT GET CLOSE TO WILD ANIMALS. Why...because they can kill you.

Woman Gored By Bison

A lucky lady in Texas learned this lesson...the hard way.

Rebecca Clark was at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas getting a video of her trying to sneak past some of the park's bison herd.

Just before she was charged by an angry bison she can be heard saying “I don't want to deal with them. I just want to go by, come on keep going. I don't want to go through the bushes again.”

And then...”On No...Oh, Sh#!”

Clark explained in another video how the bison rammed her back, gored her, and threw her into a mesquite bush.

Clark lay in the bushes for about 50 minutes until help got to her.

Through it all, she managed to hold onto her cell phone and was able to call 911.

She was then picked up by a helicopter and flown to a hospital where she received treatment for a gash on her back and being cut up by stickers and thorns.

Clark stated that she is “posting (the video) to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks.”