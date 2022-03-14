A major construction project on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets is underway.

Work on Phase One of the North Minnesota Avenue Improvements Project began Monday (March 14) morning.

The initial construction will close the outside northbound lane of Minnesota Avenue from Second Street to Bennett Street until March 21.

The City of Sioux Falls says the entire project, which will run from Russell Street to 18th Street, will be completed by June of 2023.

Work on this project will include a new water main, new sanitary sewer, storm drainage improvements, concrete pavement, sidewalks, and streetscaping.

