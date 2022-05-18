Work Set to Begin on 60th Street North Bridge in Sioux Falls
Access over Interstate 229 in Northeastern Sioux Falls is about to be limited for an extended period of time.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin Monday (May 23) on the 60th Street North Bridge over I-229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Gangaard Construction of Watertown will be replacing the existing bridge and also working on approach grading, curb and gutter, and asphalt resurfacing.
Traffic will be maintained across the bridge until May 31. At that time, the bridge will be closed to thru traffic.
The existing bridge is scheduled for removal in August. The new structure will be constructed in September and October before setting girders in November.
The overall completion date for the $6.5 million project is August 11, 2023.