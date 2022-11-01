World Series Game 3 Postponed

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Houston with Friday serving as an off day. Originally, Thursday was supposed to be a travel day, but MLB pushed Games 6 and 7 back a day to allow for travel now on Friday.

"It's always a tough call when the current weather might be playable because you're relying on a forecast," commissioner Rob Manfred said in announcing the postponement. "We waited long enough that we could see what's coming. We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it, everybody was consistent about this second wave of rain."

The postponement could benefit both teams, especially the Phillies, who will skip righty Noah Syndergaard in favor of lefty Ranger Suarez for Game 3. Aaron Nola will start Game 4, while Syndergaard will get the ball in Game 5, giving Zack Wheeler extra rest for Game 6

Meanwhile, the Astros will give Justin Verlander another day of rest, sticking with Lance McCullers Jr. for Game 3 and Cristian Javier for Game 4. Justin Verlander starts Game 5.

The announcement came about an hour before the first pitch Monday and after the Phillies took partial batting practice. Astros pitchers were throwing in the outfield moments before the tarp came on the field and the rain started up.