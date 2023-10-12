Bryce Harper, Phillies 6 Homers “Made It Personal “

Get our free mobile app

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies star Bryce Harper wouldn't exactly admit he was fueled by comments Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia made about him after Game 2 of the team's National League Division Series, but he certainly heard about them.

Harper responded with two home runs in a Game 3 blowout by Philadelphia on Wednesday, staring down Arcia both times he rounded the bases.

"It's a super competitive game that we play, from both sides of the ball," Harper said after the Phillies' 10-2 victory put them up 2-1 in the best-of-five series. "And I enjoy commentary and things. ... Anytime anybody says something, right? I mean that's what it's all about."

Arcia's comments came while celebrating in the Braves' clubhouse after Harper was doubled off first base to end Monday night's game, in which Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit after being no-hit into the sixth inning. Arcia could be heard yelling, "ha-ha, attaboy, Harper!" several times.

The barb got back to the Phillies veteran. Harper and teammate Nick Castellanos both arrived at the ballpark wearing gear inspired by Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Harper wore a "Coach Prime" T-shirt and Castellanos a "Prime" hoodie.

The brash Sanders retorted at criticism earlier this season from a rival coach by saying, "They done messed around and made it personal" -- a quote the Phillies alluded to in an X post showing Harper and Castellano in their gear ahead of Wednesday's game.

Harper's blasts were part of a six-homer barrage by Philadelphia that included two by Castellanos, one by Trea Turner, and one by Brandon Marsh. It was Harper's 9th and 10th career home runs in the division series, most all time.

The six home runs were also a Phillies' playoff record and tied the 2015 Chicago Cubs (NLDS Game 3) for most in a postseason game.

Game 4 is Thursday in Philadelphia.

