Minnesota Twins Take Series Over Phillies

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar retired slugger Kyle Schwarber and fanned Bohm to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh that preserved a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

“He's a fearless guy," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of his reliever. ”That's big-time stuff. Going in there, the crowd's into the game, he goes at really good hitters and he beat them. He beat them today. I like giving him the ball."

Sonny Gray tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and Jordan Luplow homered. The AL Central leaders bounced back from a 13-2 loss in the series opener to win the last two games and hand the Phillies their ninth shutout of the season.

Gray (6-5) struck out seven and pitched into the sixth inning in his eighth straight start. Gray allowed just two singles and otherwise quieted a Phillies' offense that had hit 20 homers over the last eight games.

Griffin Jax allowed two singles and hit a batter to load the bases with one out and to send the Philly crowd into a frenzy. Thielbar got the call from the bullpen and the lefty got the left-handed slugger Schwarber to pop out. Thielbar then went to a full count on Bohm and caught him looking at strike three on a close call at the knees. Bohm spiked his bat like teammate Rhys Hoskins did after a memorable postseason home run last year, except his was in frustration, not excitement.

Bohm was promptly ejected by plate umpire Alex MacKay.

The Twins have a franchise-record 17 wins in interleague play and have won three straight series against NL teams.

Minnesota has a day off and then plays two games at home against Detroit. The Tigers send RHP Alex Faedo (2-4, 4.80 ERA) to the mound Tuesday against Twins RHP Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA).