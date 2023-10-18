Phillies Pummel Diamondbacks, 2-0 NLCS Lead

Get our free mobile app

PHILADELPHIA -- In Philadelphia, everyone refers to this month as Red October.

The exact definition is a little hazy, but let's settle on this one: It means home runs -- lots of home runs. Lots of loud home runs that increase in decibel level as the home fans realize the ball is soaring over the outfield fence.

Once again, they feasted on four-seam fastballs. After the Phillies hit three home runs off Zac Gallen fastballs in Game 1, Turner's first-inning blast against Merrill Kelly came off a four-seamer, as did Schwarber's shot in the third inning that landed in the first row of seats above the scoreboard in right field. His second home run, off a Kelly changeup, was a more conventional Schwarbomb: 427 feet to right-center with a 108.5 mph exit velocity.

Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLCS when it returns to Phoenix on Thursday with Philadelphia holding a 2-0 edge. Ranger Suarez is the expected Game 3 starter for the Phillies.

Follow the MLB Playoffs all the way through the World Series on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

