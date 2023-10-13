Philadelphia Phillies Advance To NLCS

Get our free mobile app

Nick Castellanos became the first player to hit multiple homers in consecutive postseason games, leading Philadelphia to a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday night that ushered Atlanta out of the playoffs for the second straight year.

“I just think there are so many guys that have been in these situations, not just now, but their whole lives,” Harper said. “We’ve got some really good players. I think we just kind of vibe together. We vibe well here. It’s a lot of fun.”

Matt Strahm struck out pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom with runners at the corners to clinch the series and send the Phillies rushing the field in a wild celebration. Fireworks went off at a frenzied Citizens Bank Park and the reigning National League champions were set to sing “ Dancing On My Own ” and uncork the Broad Street Bubbly.

Bryce Harper grabbed his surgically repaired right elbow after a collision with Matt Olson in the eighth. Olson's left knee clipped Harper's elbow on a play at first base that ended the inning. The two-time NL MVP flexed his elbow after a quick examination and finished the game. Trea Turner singled twice, doubled, and hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 2-1 lead as the Phillies make another run at their first World Series title since 2008.

Wearing throwback powder blue jerseys and maroon hats as they do every Thursday at home, the Phillies took the same path as a year ago to reach another NLCS: first a Wild Card Series sweep; then they won Game 1 in Atlanta and lost Game 2. Like last season, the Phillies returned home and scored six runs in the third inning of a Game 3 rout.

The Braves have lost 10 of their last 11 elimination games and will ponder what went wrong after another empty postseason.

The Phillies stay home and get three days off before the NLCS opener.

