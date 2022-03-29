WOW! Check Out Over 100 Games At Sioux Falls Dave & Buster’s

After years of waiting for its doors to open, the new Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's will be ready for fun on Monday, April 4th. A place where you can watch the big game, have a few beverages with a great meal, and play games all night long...it's all happening at the new Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's.

Just how many games can you expect to play at Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's? A lot! Over 100 games are located inside the new Sioux Falls hangout spot. Whether you want to race with your friends or shoot some hoops, Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's has it all.

How can you choose which games to play first? Well, we have an exclusive look at some of these games plus some video to see firsthand what you can expect. I know...our jobs are difficult. But someone had to try these games at the new Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's.

Take a peek to see what games you could be playing!

Choosing what game to play first is a tough choice to make. There are just so many options!

Games At Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's

It took me a few shots to find my rhythm, but there's still a little power left in the tank! Coach Shimko, if you're reading this, I'm ready to go!

Games At Sioux Falls Dave & Buster's

Yep! There is a digital axe throwing game at Dave & Buster's. As you can see, it's harder than it looks! This is not my game.

In case you ever want to travel to space, this game helps you prepare for incoming aliens. This game was a lot of fun!

Sioux Falls can't wait for the new Dave & Buster's! It's going to be a great place to eat, drink, play and watch!