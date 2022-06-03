You Can Be in the Sioux Falls 4th of July Parade

The call has gone out for entries for the 2022 Sioux Falls 4th of July Parade. Organizers are looking for entries from businesses, civic organizations, military groups, marching bands, clubs, and others.

Kids on bikes are also welcome to decorate their bikes and ride the route to celebrate our country's birthday.

When is the Sioux Falls Independence Day Parade?

The 2022 Sioux Falls 4th of July parade is on Monday, July 4, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM. The parade will start downtown near 13th street and go north on Phillips Avenue to Falls Park.

A free picnic at Falls Park will follow at 11:00 AM for the first 3,000 attendees.

To get into the parade you can register online HERE. Online registration will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. Walk-up entries will be taken the day of the event. Kids on bikes don't need to preregister.

Check-in will start at 8:15 AM on the corner of 11th Street and First Avenue.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

