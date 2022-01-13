You May Be Able To Claim Your Pet As A Tax Deduction. Seriously.
If Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, a time that is "less wonderful" is soon upon us.
Tax time.
Yes, tax time isn't exactly one of those seasons that a lot of people look forward to. But here it comes, like it or not
Get our free mobile app
I cam across an article from Forbes that I didn't know about. The article dealt with taxes (which I'm not interested in) and pets (which I am interested in). And how your pet could...the operative word here is "could"...provide you with a tax deduction.
Could you benefit from a tax deductible pet? Well, here are several examples:
You can read the Forbes article here.
Who knows? It might be worthwhile to at least mention to your tax preparer that you have this old dog named Fido and.....
Here's What a Million Dollar South Dakota House Looks Like in 2022
The real estate market in South Dakota is crazy! It's a real seller's market out there, at least that's what I've overheard whenever I'm trying to get around a group of people gathered to gossip in the middle of the aisle at HyVee.
Anyways, prices for houses are up in the Sioux Empire, and it got us thinking, what does a million-dollar house in South Dakota look like? What does a cool mill get you in the 605?