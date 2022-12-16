9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own.
When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of the year, cold temperatures, endless snow storms, and way too much Netflix it's time to crawl out of the funk.
When push comes to shove your comfort zone isn't your comfort zone. You may even need to resort to desperation. Like:
Visit your in-laws
Paint every room in your house
Taxes
Cleaning the family van
Scrapbook with your spouse
Shopping at Walmart
Discuss politics with your neighbor
Cleaning golf clubs and not being able to use them now
Sewing another Christmas sweater
