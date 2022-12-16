9 Painful Things South Dakota &#038; Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard

master1305/ThinkStock

After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own.

When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of the year, cold temperatures, endless snow storms, and way too much Netflix it's time to crawl out of the funk.

When push comes to shove your comfort zone isn't your comfort zone. You may even need to resort to desperation. Like:

master1305/ThinkStock
Visit your in-laws

dima_sidelnikov/ThinkStock
Paint every room in your house

ThinkStock
Taxes

Kalinovskiy/ThinkStock
Cleaning the family van

Kim Carson/ThinkStock
Scrapbook with your spouse

ThinkStock
Shopping at Walmart

maunger/ThinkStock
Discuss politics with your neighbor

Unsplash
Cleaning golf clubs and not being able to use them now

Unsplash
Sewing another Christmas sweater

