After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own.

When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of the year, cold temperatures, endless snow storms, and way too much Netflix it's time to crawl out of the funk.

When push comes to shove your comfort zone isn't your comfort zone. You may even need to resort to desperation. Like:

attractive angry couple fighting and shouting at each other

Visit your in-laws

Young couple doing apartment repair together themselves

Paint every room in your house

Taxes

Taxes

children look out from a car window

Cleaning the family van

Scrapbook with your spouse

Scrapbook with your spouse

Shopping at Walmart

Shopping at Walmart

Vote! Blank Signs with yes and no

Discuss politics with your neighbor

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Cleaning golf clubs and not being able to use them now

Sewing another Christmas sweater

Sewing another Christmas sweater

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Winter Wonderland at Falls Park