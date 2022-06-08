10 Things You Quickly Learn When You Move To Minnesota

10 Things You Quickly Learn When You Move To Minnesota

Minnesota Loons-Getty Thinkstock

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. Natives to the state are very kind. But if you think you are going to just move here and blend in, you have another think coming.

10 Things You Quickly Learn When You Move To Minnesota

Unbelievable $12 Million Iowa Home Has It's Own Irish Pub Inside

This $12 million dollar Iowa home is being called “one of the most unique, amazing properties to ever be offered and Light Years beyond ordinary”. It's incredible!

 

 

Filed Under: 10 Things You Quickly Learn When You Move To Minnesota, Ben Davis, Funny Minnesota, Minnesota Facts, Minnesota Lefse, Minnesota Loon
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top