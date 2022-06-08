12 Area Players, Coaches on 2023 College Football HOF Ballot

12 Area Players, Coaches on 2023 College Football HOF Ballot

Getty Images

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot has been released, and it includes many big names from the area.

There are currently just over 1,000 members in the College Football Hall of Fame, which includes both coaches and athletes from the FCS and Bowl subdivision.

In total, there are 12 coaches and players on this year's ballot from our area, which includes Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Here are the 12 nominees that have ties to our region.

Carl Boyd - Runningback - University of Northern Iowa

Clyde 'Buck' Starbeck - Coach - University of Northern Iowa

Robert Gallery - Offensive Tackle - University of Iowa

WireImage
loading...

Dallas Clark - Tight End - University of Iowa

Frank Solich - Coach - University of Nebraska, University of Ohio

Getty Images
loading...

Mike Wiggins - Punter - Iowa Wesleyan

Jeff Loots - Quarterback - Southwest Minnesota State

Ross Fortier - Coach - Minnesota Moorhead

James Malosky - Coach - Minnesota Duluth

Al Dorenkamp - Linebacker - Central (IA)

Duane Fritz - Punter - Chadron State (NE)

Larry Korver - Coach - Northwestern (IA)

For full bios on each nominee on this year's ballot, visit the official release here.

Additionally, check out the current members by visiting the official Wikipedia page.

Source: National Football Foundation and Wikipedia

