Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family.

But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit longer with another heat blast this week.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day In America (Besides Grilling)?

Living in Sioux Falls is no different. Below, let's take a look at 13 Things To Know After Labor Day:

13 Things To Know After Labor Day

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: