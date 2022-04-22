15-Straight Wins for Augustana University Softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The nation’s longest home win streak was extended by two on Thursday as the Augustana softball team swept Upper Iowa. The Vikings claimed game one in walk-off fashion, 3-2, and then earned a run-rule 10-2 victory in game two.

The win pushes Augustana’s record to 34-7 on the year and 18-2 in the NSIC. The wins also push the Vikings’ home winning streak to 39 games, a streak that started in the 2019 season. The Vikings are also riding a 15-game winning streak in all games.

In addition, Ashley Mickschl tied the school record for career victories with her 104th win in the circle.

Up Next: Augustana is slated to face Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston on the weekend.