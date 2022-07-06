2 Derechos Hit South Dakota in 2022. What Exactly Is A Derecho?

On Tuesday portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa were hit by a storm producing 70 mph and higher sustained winds, big hail, and heavy rain.

There has been lots of damage all around the area. Trees down, roofs blown off, crops laid out flat, and much more devastation is being reported in the wake of South Dakota's 2nd derecho of 2022.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls stated that “after discussing with the Storms Prediction Center, this thunderstorm complex has been termed a derecho due to meeting the track distance and width criteria, along with sufficient high wind reports.

The highest winds in the Sioux Falls forecast area were 99 mph near Howard, South Dakota, and 96 mph in Huron.

Widespread 60 to 80 mph winds were reported through South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.

So what exactly is a “Derecho?"

According to the National Weather Service, A derecho (pronounced "deh-REY-cho") is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath.

As a result, the term "straight-line wind damage" sometimes is used to describe derecho damage.

By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.”

