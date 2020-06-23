2020 South Dakota State Football Schedule

We all have our fingers crossed that the 2020 College Football season will start on time so we'll play the glass half full game of taking a look at the schedule for the SDSU Jackrabbits.

Here's a look at the 2020 regular season football schedule for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

OPPONENT LOCATION TIME/RESULT Butler Brookings, S.D. TBA Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. TBA Indiana State Brookings, S.D. TBA North Dakota Grand Forks, N.D. TBA South Dakota Brookings, S.D. TBA North Dakota State Fargo, N.D. TBA Southern Illinois Carbondale, Ill. TBA Western Illinois Brookings, S.D. TBA Northern Iowa Cedar Falls, Iowa TBA Tarleton State Brookings, S.D. TBA Youngstown State Brookings, S.D. TBA

As you can see, there are many intriguing matchups on the schedule for SDSU including the road game against Nebraska and the road game against the defending champs in NDSU.

Additionally, all eyes in the state will be on their in-state rivalry game against the University of South Dakota on October 10 in Brookings at Dana J Dykehouse Stadium.

Last season, SDSU finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and another trip to the playoffs.

They would lose in the playoffs to Missouri Valley foe Northern Iowa 13-10.

The Jacks will look to reload and make another run at winning their first-ever National Title as they are currently ranked #2 in the country in the preseason Hero Sports poll.

There has been no determination as of yet on whether or not fans will be allowed to attend the games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on SDSU Athletics or the Jackrabbits football team, you can visit the SDSU Athletics website.