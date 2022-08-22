This year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales is September 29 and 30, 2022.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month which coincides with the mission of Cure Kids Cancer perfectly and that is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.

Remember, every little bit helps in our fight against pediatric cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

Cancer is a devastating disease - especially in children - it changes dramatically the lives of entire families and often affects them for many years.

