Miracle Treat Day took a bit of a hiatus in 2020, but for 2021 it is back in Sioux Falls!

We had the privilege, once again, to broadcast live from the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 57th and Western.

Get our free mobile app

Miracle Treat Day, in the before times, was in the Summer and we would broadcast from Dairy Queen Grill & Chill's patio. However, for 2021, Miracle Treat Day is today, October 28th!

Being so close to Halloween, made for a really fun Miracle Treat Day. The Dairy Queen employees were in costume, there was a fog machine, the restaurant was decorated, and, of course, there were Blizzards!

Proceeds from each Blizzard treat or Blizzard coupon will benefit kids treated at Sanford Children's Hospital.

The money raised will be used to help purchase specialized equipment, fund programs like Child Life and Spiritual Care, and help families with things like meals, mileage, and lodging.

All you have to do to help is stop into your local Dairy Queen Grill & Chill and order a Blizzard treat or buy Blizzard coupons to be used at a later date.

The Blizzard coupons never expire and are great for stocking stuffers, thank you cards, co-workers, friends, or maybe even hand them out for trick-or-treaters!

Unfortunately, a blizzard in October isn't unheard of around here! But, I much prefer this Blizzard forecast to the white stuff falling from the sky!

Miracle Treat Day 2021