2022 Jubilee Cheese Rolling Contest

2022 Jubilee Cheese Rolling Contest

Cameron Smith/Getty Images

First off, do you think we could do something like this at Great Bear Ski Valley?

The first weekend in June means more than a stroll through the England countryside. It means rolling for cheese!

The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake annual event returned to the Gloucester, England area on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the Spring Bank Holiday the Platinum Jubilee Bank holiday marks the 70th Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession. Four days of celebration included many celebrations with the Royal Family. It wasn't immediately known if Her Majesty was in attendance at Cooper's Hill.

Facebook
loading...

If you're not familiar with this crazy event participants race down the 200-yard-long hill after a 3.6kg round of Double Gloucester cheese.

Can you believe it? Of all the people who took the tumble down the 200-yard-long hill one of the winners was Abby Lampe from North Carolina, USA.

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota

Filed Under: 2022 Jubilee Cheese Rolling Contest, Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, Double Gloucester cheese, Platinum Jubilee Bank, Queen Elizabeth II, Spring Bank Holiday
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top