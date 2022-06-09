25 Years of Festival of Cultures in Sioux Falls

June 11, 2022 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Cultures in Sioux Falls.

The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls puts on this event every Summer, for FREE, to celebrate the diversity and cultures that make up the Sioux Empire.

The Festival of Cultures takes place at Falls Park. The festivities start at noon and continue until 5 pm.

On The Multi-cultural Center of Sioux Falls website, it describes the Festival of Cultures, "...attendees can enjoy sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring the community of Sioux Falls together for a fun day of celebration!

Stroll through our local vendor booths, participate in interactive workshops where you can learn various cultural traditions and skills, taste a variety of foods from around the world at popular local food trucks, and enjoy musical entertainment and more on our main stage."

Feel free to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment.

The Main Stage schedule is as follows:

12:00 Welcome by Mayor Paul TenHaken

Dallas Chief Eagle and Starr Chief Eagle, Lakota Hoop Dancing

Sioux Falls Lion Dance Team

Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Jalisco

Tuff Roots

The side stage schedule is as follows:

The food truck lineup is as follows:

Parking is available at the Falls Park Farmer's Market. ADA parking is available at the visitor center. Golf carts will also be shuttling patrons from the North entrance.