29th Annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Wants You To Rock Out!

Can you believe it's coming that time of year we get ready for a Sioux Falls holiday tradition? The Downtown Parade of Lights!

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights float applications are now open to organizations, businesses, church groups, and families until the deadline on Friday, November 12 at 5:00 pm.

Downtown Sioux Falls and First Bank & Trust will host the 29th Annual Parade of Lights on November 26, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm on Phillips Avenue 13th Street to 5th Street.

New this year, entrants are encouraged to create floats with the official parade theme: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in celebration of the Washington Pavilion's outdoor tree lighting ceremony to kick off this year's POL. The theme is not mandatory, yet highly encouraged.

"We want the community to be as excited as we are to bring back the Parade of Lights this year and show it through creating festive floats and honoring an expectational young person with the Junior Grand Marshal. With the new theme "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and not having the parade last year, DTSF wants to see a record amount of floats and participation!" says Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier.

All registered POL floats are eligible for six different awards judged by a panel of community leaders. Winners will receive a trophy commemorating their achievement. The six awards are:

Best Use of Lights

Best Workmanship

Spirit of Sioux Falls

Mayor’s Choice

Downtown Sioux Falls Award

First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award

You can download a 2021 Sioux Falls Parade of lights float Application Here.