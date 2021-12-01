Check Out These Lights During the Parade of Lights In Sioux Falls

After the COVID-19 pandemic dimmed the 2020 Parade of Lights, the switch was turned back on this year in downtown Sioux Falls!

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights made a triumphant return to downtown Sioux Falls last Friday night, November 26th. Thousands of people lined Phillips Avenue in the downtown area to watch more than 60 brightly lit festive floats pass by. These floats lit up downtown Sioux Falls and happily welcomed the holiday season.

The highlights are endless for the 29th Annual Parade of Lights. However, our friends at Pigeon605 captured some of these bright moments to relive the joyous celebrations.

2021 Parade of Lights

The 2021 Parade of Lights was definitely one for the books! If you attended the 29th Annual Parade of Lights, which float was your favorite?

