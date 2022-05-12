Vikings to Host Thanksgiving Game for First Time

The 2022 NFL Schedule will be fully released on Thursday Night, but rumors and bread crumbs have come out of what to expect this season.

On Thursday Morning, a report from the Boston Herald indicated that the Minnesota Vikings are rumored to be hosting a Thanksgiving Game this season against the New England Patriots.

Now, this could be all smoke and no fire, but it's a cool proposition regardless. Not only would it be the first time the Vikings have hosted a game on Turkey Day, but it's yet another primetime game for Minnesota this season.

Overall, the Vikings have fared very well on Turkey Day historically, winning 6 of their 8 total games played on the National Holiday.

The most recent appearances on Thanksgiving for the Vikings came in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons (both wins over Detroit).

However, it will be tough sledding against a team that has historically had a ton of success against the Purple and Gold per ProFootballTalk:

They (Vikings) also haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000. Bill Belichick and company have beaten Minnesota five straight times.

It will be New England’s first game against the Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots played Super Bowl LII there, losing to the Eagles.

The Vikings last beat the Patriots in Minnesota in 1997. That was also the last time the Vikings faced the Patriots without Tom Brady on the roster.

We'll wait and see tonight before already planning the Thanksgiving spread and TV schedule for the holiday football fun, but safe to say it would be a great game to take in to round out a great time with friends and family.

