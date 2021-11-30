Best and Worst College Towns – Why Do South Dakota’s Rank So Low?

Canva

As I scanned down the list of the Best and the Worst College Towns and Cities in America, I kept expecting to see Sioux Falls, in at least the top 50.

When I finally found Sioux Falls, it was ranked at 141st! Given that WalletHub compared 415 cities of all different sizes, that result was still surprising for a number of reasons.

These rankings are based on:

30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. - - WalletHub

Get our free mobile app

Those 30 indicators were broken down into 3 basic categories:

  1. Wallet Friendliness
  2. Social Environment
  3. Academic & Economic Opportunities

Within those three categories, they grabbed a lot of information on things like:

  • Cost of housing
  • Number of rental units in the city
  • Average price per month of a fitness club membership
  • Cost of high education
  • Entertainment costs (movies, bowling, etc)
  • Average tuition fees
  • Number of single people
  • Number of cafes, breweries, food trucks, shopping centers, sports teams
  • Crime rate
  • Number of part-time jobs
  • The median income for part-time jobs
  • Job growth rate
  • Unemployment rate
  • Earning potential for graduates
  • Entrepreneurial  activity

...and a lot more.

But, (and it's a big but!) when you compare medium-sized cities (of which Sioux Falls is one of these days) Sioux Falls places 39th out of 150 similarly-sized cities. Now that makes more sense!

The sources they gathered all this info from include, the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Transunion, TripAdvisor, and much more.

To see this complete report, see WalletHub.

10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;)

Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...


LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Filed Under: South Dakota, South Dakota colleges and universities
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top