As I scanned down the list of the Best and the Worst College Towns and Cities in America, I kept expecting to see Sioux Falls, in at least the top 50.

When I finally found Sioux Falls, it was ranked at 141st! Given that WalletHub compared 415 cities of all different sizes, that result was still surprising for a number of reasons.

These rankings are based on:

30 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. - - WalletHub

Those 30 indicators were broken down into 3 basic categories:

Wallet Friendliness Social Environment Academic & Economic Opportunities

Within those three categories, they grabbed a lot of information on things like:

Cost of housing

Number of rental units in the city

Average price per month of a fitness club membership

Cost of high education

Entertainment costs (movies, bowling, etc)

Average tuition fees

Number of single people

Number of cafes, breweries, food trucks, shopping centers, sports teams

Crime rate

Number of part-time jobs

The median income for part-time jobs

Job growth rate

Unemployment rate

Earning potential for graduates

Entrepreneurial activity

...and a lot more.

But, (and it's a big but!) when you compare medium-sized cities (of which Sioux Falls is one of these days) Sioux Falls places 39th out of 150 similarly-sized cities. Now that makes more sense!

The sources they gathered all this info from include, the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Transunion, TripAdvisor, and much more.

To see this complete report, see WalletHub.

