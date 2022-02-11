WATCH THIS: Little Girl’s Snowboarding Powder-Saurus VIDEO is Adorable
The future is bright for the next generation of Winter Olympians in this adorable scene of 4-year old Aurbin Sage.
Several sites indicate that the daughter of Robert and Samantha began snowboarding when she was only 18-months old.
She's a Dino Diva. I wonder if she's attended Jurassic Quest.
Take a look at another squirt from four years ago.
Here's one from Slovenia.
Too bad we don't have about six feet of fresh powder at Great Bear!
