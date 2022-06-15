Father’s Day Quiz for Kids

First off, copy the link to this story because this is one you will want to pass around to your siblings on Facebook and compare notes. You may find out something about dad you didn't know.

When you think of all the shining moments your father has given you will it be what he has taught you or how he has loved you? Some may say that teaching, protecting, lifting up, and encouraging is all part of love. There are an abundant amount of words you could describe your dad. Pick one.

And, now while you are focusing on that description, let's see how well you know your dad, father, daddy, or papa. Just hope you don't call him bro or dude!

Feel free to fill in your answers below:

What are his Dad-ism's?

I'm not just talking to hear myself

When I was your age

Don't tell mom

Go ask your mom

I'm not made of money

What are Dads hobbies?

Tinkering with his car

Grilling

Howbrewing

Writing

Genealogy

Do you know what his favorites sports are?

Golf

Basketball

Archery

Shooting

Scuba diving

How Dad met Mom?

On line

High school

Blind date

A friends wedding

Family reunion

First thing Dad does in the morning?

Pees

Makes coffee

Checks his phone

Gives you a hug

Feeds the dog

Does Dad have a guilty pleasure?

Eating junk food

First 30 minutes of the day, quiet time

Golfing

Rewatching kid movies

Date night

Getting another tattoo

Pretending to still be asleep when the St. Bernards need to go out

Reading a book on the patio while my wife mows the lawn

Best thing Dad taught you?

Respect

Responsibility

Never have expectations

Family is first

Self-defense

One closing thought for children and parents, let them know you.