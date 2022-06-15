Father’s Day Quiz for Kids
First off, copy the link to this story because this is one you will want to pass around to your siblings on Facebook and compare notes. You may find out something about dad you didn't know.
When you think of all the shining moments your father has given you will it be what he has taught you or how he has loved you? Some may say that teaching, protecting, lifting up, and encouraging is all part of love. There are an abundant amount of words you could describe your dad. Pick one.
And, now while you are focusing on that description, let's see how well you know your dad, father, daddy, or papa. Just hope you don't call him bro or dude!
Feel free to fill in your answers below:
What are his Dad-ism's?
I'm not just talking to hear myself
When I was your age
Don't tell mom
Go ask your mom
I'm not made of money
What are Dads hobbies?
Tinkering with his car
Grilling
Howbrewing
Writing
Genealogy
Do you know what his favorites sports are?
Golf
Basketball
Archery
Shooting
Scuba diving
How Dad met Mom?
On line
High school
Blind date
A friends wedding
Family reunion
First thing Dad does in the morning?
Pees
Makes coffee
Checks his phone
Gives you a hug
Feeds the dog
Does Dad have a guilty pleasure?
Eating junk food
First 30 minutes of the day, quiet time
Golfing
Rewatching kid movies
Date night
Getting another tattoo
Pretending to still be asleep when the St. Bernards need to go out
Reading a book on the patio while my wife mows the lawn
Best thing Dad taught you?
Respect
Responsibility
Never have expectations
Family is first
Self-defense
One closing thought for children and parents, let them know you.