8 Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Sioux Falls Dads
I just mailed my brother-in-law's Father's Day gift - yesterday. Which wouldn't be such a huge problem if he lived in Vermillion or Brookings, but he lives in Helena, Montana.
With the way mail service has been going to and from Montana lately, he might get that gift by Christmas. This is great since the box has a present in it that I should have given him last year...
Anyhow, if you're a last-minute shopper and you live in the Sioux Empire area you can still get something for your dad that he will appreciate, maybe even treasure.
Eight Last Minute Sioux Falls Father's Day Gifts
32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free!
Sure, there are tons of things to do in the Sioux Empire every summer, but if your entertainment budget is small (or zero), we have the solution - actually, we have lots of solutions.
Here is a list of family-friendly (and some, just adult-friendly) events happening this summer in the Sioux Falls area that you should check out. Oh, the best part, everything on this list is FREE.