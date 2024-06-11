Would you put your money on a Minnesota Father's Day weekend or a South Dakota Father's Day weekend? For those that enjoy the outdoors this could turn into a friendly competition. But, don't let it come to that since both states offer a wide variety of outdoor adventure choices.

Indoors or outdoors. On the road or the water. With a golf club in one hand or a fishing rod in the other.

And, with those few things in mind how about a little friendly border comparison between South Dakota and Minnesota?

Biking In Minnesota

Let's begin with biking. I'm throwing this one to the east. Minnesota is the 2nd best bike-friendly state. No contest.

Fishing In South Dakota

When it comes to fishing, you may see this outcome as a wash. South Dakota has some of the best walleye fishing in the country on the Missouri River. Many Minnesota residents make the trip along I-90 for our state fish. On the other hand, our neighbors rule the Ice House when the ice sets in.

On Your Hog In South Dakota

If your dad lives to ride and rides to live, then we have hundreds of miles of wide-open space in South Dakota. Not like the overcrowded highways of Minnesota.

Hunting In Minnesota

In Minnesota, hunters purchase a license to bag a bear. To the South Dakota crowd, we choose to purchase a ticket to Bear Country in the Black Hills and buy a pheasant license.

Flip A Coin To Nosh

For Dad's culinary choice, there is Chislic and Mountain Oysters vs Tator Tot Hotdish and anything fried on a stick. I think you know where you can find each of them.

Are You Thirsty

There's nothing like a beer after mowing the lawn or cleaning fish. I'll tip my glass to the historic breweries of Minnesota.

Where Do You Like To Fish

Minnesota is home to 10,000 lakes. (give or take a few dozen) South Dakota is the home of 10,000 stock dams. (give or take a few hundred)

We Can Hunt Out State Bird

The pheasant is king here in South Dakota where hunters from all over the world flock to hunt our state bird every fall. In Minnesota, the loon is the peaceful background chorus that lulls you to sleep up north.

The Ultimate Camping Experience

Getting away for a weekend means loading up the 5th wheel for a state or private campground. More Minnesotans have a cabin. And, most can pass a beer to their neighbor's cabin through the window because they build on top of each other. Advantage - South Dakota.

The Best State Fair Food

Even though we're months away from the State Fair, rides on the midway, and live main-stage entertainment. Can you smell the food coming out of a deep-fat fryer? Guess who takes this one?

Okay, Dad, it doesn't make any difference which side of the border you live on. Both have great things to offer.

Happy Father's Day!

