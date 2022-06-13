Sioux Falls Is a Great Place for Single Dads

This is the week we celebrate all things Dad, with Father's Day coming up on the calendar Sunday.

It takes a lot to raise kids these days and for single dads, there can few a few extra challenges along the way.

But for single dads in Sioux Falls, the burden isn't quite as bad as in some other places in America.

LawnStarter has stacked up the 200 biggest U.S. cities using 36 key indicators and Sioux Falls is the third-best place for single dads.

The city's stellar ranking is bolstered by a pair of top-two rankings.

South Dakota's largest city was the best place in America in terms of 'child care', which factors in things like costs, availability of babysitters, and the availability of baby supplies.

Sioux Falls was second-best in 'health and education' for quality of hospitals, availability of doctors, and quality of public schools.

The city was a respectable 11th in 'affordability' (cost of living, income, and housing prices).

The rankings weren't so favorable in three other key categories.

Sioux Falls was 105th in 'home and outdoors' (air quality, water quality, crime), 114th in 'community support' (fatherhood programs, support groups), and 142nd in 'work-life balance' (length of work week, commute time, paid family leave).

BEST CITIES FOR SINGLE DADS (LawnStarter)

Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Sioux Falls, South Dakota Olathe, Kansas Cary, North Carolina Frisco, Texas Bellevue, Washington Omaha, Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Irvine, California

