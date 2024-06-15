Father’s Day Memories Became Life Skills That Taught Us

We have learned many things from Dad. Some came in the form of Dad-isms. Like, 'straighten up and fly right.' Or the times when you left the house to be with your friends: 'Be nice, and stay out of trouble.' Usually said with an authoritative tone and one raised eyebrow.

"Go ask your father," was always the response from my mom when she didn't have the answer. And, so I did. Most times he did have the answer. And, many were teaching moments that became life skills.

Thanks, Dad.

We Will Spend $22.4 Billion On Dad

Father’s Day spending is expected to reach $22.4 billion this year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Top Father's Day Gifts

More of us will spend money on a special event or outing for Dad this year. Then comes the wardrobe followed by a gift card.

All-in-all my Dad was pretty cool for his generation. He took us fishing and we learned how to bait our hooks and clean the fish. He took us out into the country and showed us all the animals on the farm. He took the time to play catch after working a 10-hour day outside. And, he was a great charcoal grilling instructor.

Maybe Dad needs a new grill this year. How about a new cordless drill set? If he likes to spend his free time on the golf course you may want to consider shopping at Austad's Golf.

The kid can still come out in Dad so don't limit yourself when shopping. Maybe an adventure.

You could take him shopping at his favorite store to see what lights his eyes up. Or, just spend time with your Dad.

Happy Father's Day!

