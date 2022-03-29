49ers GM Lynch: Garoppolo Will Not Be Released

With the expectation that a trade would be forthcoming and Trey Lance would be taking over as the team's starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo sounded certain at his Feb. 1 news conference that it would be his last as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Nearly two months later, Garoppolo is still with the 49ers, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Speaking at the NFL owners meetings at The Breakers hotel, Niners general manager John Lynch made it clear he doesn't envision a scenario in which Garoppolo will be released.

"I don't foresee that," Lynch said Monday. "He's too good a player. I think Jimmy will be playing for us or will be playing for someone else. He's too good of a player not to be."

Which means the only path the Niners see for a divorce with Garoppolo this offseason will have to involve a trade market that has yet to materialize. On Monday, Lynch offered some insight into that, as well as potential scenarios in which Garoppolo would remain in San Francisco in 2022.

According to Lynch, the biggest reason Garoppolo has yet to be traded is simple: The Niners have not received a formal offer. Lynch said going into last month's scouting combine in Indianapolis, there was momentum for a deal and the Niners had talked "conceptually" with other teams about striking an agreement (which could not have been made official until March 16).

Implied in that but later stated outright was Lynch's denial of reports that he received an offer of two second-round draft picks. Lynch said he has also not told anyone that such an offer was ever on the table.

While other quarterbacks began to move in trades and signings around the league, Lynch said Garoppolo's right shoulder surgery is what caused interested teams to put pursuit of him on hold.

