5 Quick Tips For Attending Minnesota Vikings Games in 2021

Anyone who has gone to a sporting event since 2020 understands that it is a different experience than it was prior to the pandemic.

One of the things that I have found to be helpful is looking at the team's website, others on social media who have attended games and using common sense in making the experience as easy as possible.

Here are 5 quick tips for attending Minnesota Vikings games at US Bank Stadium in 2021.

1. Make sure and have your mobile tickets on your Vikings App or on your Apple Wallet. These are the only two options for entering a game as previous Ticketmaster emails will not be able to access your seats for entry.

2. Make sure you have charged your phone prior to entering US Bank Stadium, Not only is this essential if you do some tailgating prior and aren't around a charger, but also for ticket entry and photos during the game. There are charging stations throughout the stadium but no one wants to miss the game to charge their phone.

3. Arrive early. This one is probably a rule you could always use when going to big events but with all the COVID-19 protocols and some other guests just getting used to mobile ticketing, expect longer than normal lines. Parking around the stadium tends to fill up a few hours before the game so if you want to avoid a walk, either prepay online for different parking options or arrive early.

4. Make sure and check all the updated Health and Safety Protocols for entry into US Bank Stadium. With things changing by the day when it comes to COVID-19, it is important to always check prior to the game what the latest rules may be. Even if you have attended a game prior in 2021, make sure and double check.

5. HAVE FUN AND BE LOUD. We all have been through a lot over the last 2 years but one thing that has been a great escape during the pandemic has been sports. Now as we make our way back into stadiums, it is important to remember how much it sucked not to be able to gather and have some fun. So enjoy it even more in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

We hope these 5 quick tips will make your experience even better in a always different world as you attend a Minnesota Vikings game in 2021.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current policies, the current team roster and the remaining 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z