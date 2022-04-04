52K More Iowa Chickens and Turkeys Killed Because Of Bird Flu

Millions of chickens and turkeys are being killed to try and stop the spread of the Bird Flu. Look for a rise in prices for both chicken and eggs.

Last week Iowa agriculture officials announced more than 1.5 million chickens and turkeys would have to be killed because of the bird flu outbreak across the midwest.

On Sunday it was announced that another 15,0000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed because bird flu was detected at two large Iowa poultry farms.

Iowa state agriculture officials announced Sunday that birds in two more Iowa flocks would have to be killed due to the bird flu.

The two farms include a commercial turkey flock in Sac County (about an hour and half east of Sioux City) and in a flock of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County (south of Albert Lea, Minnesota about 2 hours)

According to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch, there have been a total of 12 detections of bird flu in nine Iowa counties that have affected at least 13.2 million birds.

Iowa is the nations leading chicken and egg producer. And there is much speculation that egg and chicken prices will be increasing.

Bird Flu is very infectious and deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States.

However, the CDC does point out that “Although avian Bird Flu viruses usually do not infect people, there have been some rare cases of human infection with these viruses. Illness in humans from bird flu virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death.”