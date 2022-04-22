700,000+ Kitchen Appliances Recalled by Best Buy in Minnesota

Almost every kitchen in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois has the trendy air fryer sitting on its counter. If you do, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Best Buy has recalled over 700,000 air fryers and air fry ovens due to the product overheating and catching on fire.

Best Buy has recalled several Air Fryer products due to 104 reports of fire, burning, or melting.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the following products sold between November 2018 and February 2022 have been recalled due to the products overheating, and causing a fire and burn hazard. So far, 68 reports have been made in the United States of products catching on fire, burning, or melting. In addition to reports in the United States, 36 additional claims were made in Canada. Unfortunately, minor property damage occurred in 7 of those and 2 people had injuries. Sadly, one of those injuries involved a child.

Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 sold by Best Buy.

The air fryer and air fryer ovens can have plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of the product.

The cooking chamber capacity ranges from 3.4 to 10 quarts.

Products sold were between $30 and $150.

Places where the recalled air fryers were sold

The products were sold between November 2018 until February 2022 at the following locations:

Best Buy stores nationwide

What to do if you own products that are part of the air fryer recall

If you have questions or need more information, you can contact the following:

www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls

See the full recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission here.

