South Dakota State alum Amar Johnson has been one of the brightest stars thus far this preseason for the Green Bay Packers.

Those of us familiar with his game from his time in Brookings aren't all that surprised.

Johnson has played in both of the team's first two games and has scored a touchdown in both while running for 89 yards.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson, who starred in Brookings for the Jackrabbits from 2021-2024, finished his Jackrabbit career with 2,866 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

As the featured back last season, he led the Jackrabbits with 1,222 yards, 15 total touchdowns, and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

Johnson will join Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls on Wednesday at 11:40am to talk about his training camp highlights, preseason journey, and what's ahead in Green Bay.

At present, the former Jackrabbit and Missouri native is battling for a roster spot in a very deep running back room in Green Bay. Josh Jacobs is the surefire starter, but behind the pro bowler, it's anyone's guess how the backfield might shake out.

READ MORE: The Spread is Out for South Dakota's Wk1 Game at Iowa State

Here's Johnson's first NFL touchdown just a few short weeks ago:

Don't miss Johnson's interview Wednesday morning on ESPN Sioux Falls! Listen to Overtime with Bert Remien from 11am - 1pm weekdays on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Jay Elsen Twitter

The Last 10 Matchups in the South Dakota Showdown Series Gallery Credit: Bert Remien