The South Dakota Coyotes have plenty of expectations on the football field this Fall, and it all begins in just a few short weeks in Ames, Iowa.

The Yotes have several marquee returners on the roster, including Quarterback Aidan Bouman and Running Back Charles Pierre Jr.

That duo headlines a group that figures to be once again in the FCS title mix this season, and the team opens at Iowa State on Saturday, August 30th.

The odds on the opener are out at ESPN Bet, and the Cyclones (predictably) are sizable favorites:

ESPN.com - ESPN Bet

The Coyotes have yet to beat Iowa State in 9 total meetings, with the most recent coming all the way back in 1959. The two programs first met in 1899.

USD makes the trek to Ames on Saturday, August 30th, and you can watch the game on FOX with a 2:30 kickoff time. Listen to the game on the Coyote Sports Network from Learfield.

Source: ESPN.com - ESPN Bet

