8 Sioux Falls Sporting Events this Weekend

From basketball to hockey, football to fishing, Sioux Falls has lots of fun sports events throughout the weekend.

The weather has a bite to it and, for football fans, you'll need to pull out extra layers if you're going to cheer on the Vikings and Cougars this Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

For others, inside the Sanford Pentagon, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Arena, or Convention Center, will be more comfortable for these other events.

11.12 Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational 3:00 PM & 6:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon

11.12-14 Dakota Angler Ice Institute Sioux Falls Arena

11.13 3rd Annual Yoga Fest Sioux Falls Convention Center 8:00 AM

11.13 Sioux Falls Stampede host the Omaha Lancers 6:05 PM Denny Sanford Premier Center

11.13 Augustana University Football host Southwest Minnesota State 1:00 PM Kirkeby-Over Stadium

11.13 University of Sioux Falls Football host Upper Iowa at Bob Young Field 1:00 PM

11.13 Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball host Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Sanford Pentagon

11.14 EMBE 5K Run 2:00 PM W.H Lyon Fairgrounds

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z