8 Sioux Falls Sporting Events this Weekend
From basketball to hockey, football to fishing, Sioux Falls has lots of fun sports events throughout the weekend.
The weather has a bite to it and, for football fans, you'll need to pull out extra layers if you're going to cheer on the Vikings and Cougars this Saturday.
For others, inside the Sanford Pentagon, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Arena, or Convention Center, will be more comfortable for these other events.
- 11.12 Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational 3:00 PM & 6:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon
- 11.12-14 Dakota Angler Ice Institute Sioux Falls Arena
- 11.13 3rd Annual Yoga Fest Sioux Falls Convention Center 8:00 AM
- 11.13 Sioux Falls Stampede host the Omaha Lancers 6:05 PM Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 11.13 Augustana University Football host Southwest Minnesota State 1:00 PM Kirkeby-Over Stadium
- 11.13 University of Sioux Falls Football host Upper Iowa at Bob Young Field 1:00 PM
- 11.13 Sioux Falls Skyforce basketball host Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Sanford Pentagon
- 11.14 EMBE 5K Run 2:00 PM W.H Lyon Fairgrounds
