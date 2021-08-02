A BIG Thank You from the Sioux Falls Children’s Inn

Throughout the month of July, Results Townsquare Media, together with Dakota News Now, and our friends at Vern Eide Motorcars, have teamed up to spread the word on our Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign. The Sioux Falls Children Inn does a wonderful job every day in helping to combat the domestic abuse problem here in the Sioux Empire.

The goal during the month of July was to raise the level of awareness of the domestic violence problem not only here in the Sioux Falls area but throughout the entire state of South Dakota.

We used the power of traditional media along with social media to spread that very important message.

Get our free mobile app

The domestic violence problem is one that continues to plague our nation. Organizations like the Sioux Falls Children's Inn and others continue to see steady growth each year in the number of domestic violence abuse cases reported. As the numbers increase, so does the demand for their services.

Due to the high demand here in the Sioux Falls area, the Sioux Falls Children's Inn has outgrown their current facility. That's why work is now underway to help build a much larger shelter to help meet all the needs of domestic abuse victims in the Sioux Empire.

Thanks to your unbelievable generosity, so far, you have helped the Sioux Falls Children's Inn raise at least $60,000 during this campaign.

The even better news is, that number will continue to grow as more and more gifts roll in during the coming days.

All the funds received will stay right here in the Sioux Empire to help domestic violence victims in this area.

Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske told Dakota News Now, “The Inn is seeing an increase in all of those services again, we’re kind of returning to some of our pre-pandemic numbers. We’re seeing an increase in the number of crisis phone calls, shelter intakes, a lot of those different things so people are seeking help. People are finding us."

If you would still like to help out, donations can be made anytime by going to the Children's Inn website.

You can always text the word "Hope" to 80100 to donate at any time.

Source: Dakota News Now