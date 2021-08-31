Ready to Rock? The Sioux Falls Children’s Inn Wants Your Rocks

Are you ready to rock?

The Sioux Falls Children's Inn is.

By now, I am sure you've heard, the Sioux Falls Children's Inn is in the process of building a brand new beautiful facility that will serve as a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and children who have been neglected or abused here in the Sioux Empire.

Unfortunately, the need for the Inn continues to grow. The demand has been so great most years, the Sioux Falls Children's Inn has outgrown their current facility, forcing them to construct a new building that will be located at 113 N. St. Paul Avenue.

This new state of the art facility will allow the Sioux Falls Children's Inn to better serve the needs of the area, as its capacity will grow from 40 beds in 24 bedrooms to 96 beds in 38 bedrooms once completed.

Construction has reached a point now where the Sioux Falls Children's Inn is getting ready to "Rock the Inn."

The Sioux Falls Children's Inn has come up with a really cool concept for the new building. They are looking for a few good fieldstones that will be used on the front exterior wall of the new 48,000-square-foot structure.

As Amy Carter, Children’s Inn program director told the folks at Pigeon 605, “We’re looking for rocks no smaller than a grapefruit and no larger than a basketball. We're also looking for volunteers to load and haul stone, so we can make it easier for those who just want to donate the fieldstones. It would make a great public service project for colleges, churches, athletic teams and other groups.”

If you have rocks that meet the requirements and are willing to haul them to the new site, the Sioux Falls Children's Inn is ready for you to help them Rock the Inn.

According Pigeon 605, the rocks can be delivered September 18 and 19 to the building site located on the former South Dakota School for the Deaf campus.

Read more about the new facility and the mission of the Sioux Falls Children's Inn here in the Pigeon 605 story.

Source: Pigeon 605

